Tyson Fury calls for harsher knife crime sentences after cousin's death
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce more severe punishments for knife crime after he said his cousin was killed in a stabbing.
The heavyweight champion said Rico Burton was "stabbed in the neck" overnight.
Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own".
The BBC has asked the Ministry of Justice for a response.
In an emotional Instagram post, Fury wrote: "This needs to stop asap". He added the "UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime".
The Morecambe-based boxer also said knife crime was becoming "ridiculous" and described people who carried knives as "idiots" and "cowards".
Knife crimes rose by 10% to 49,027 offences in England and Wales during the year to March 2022, according to records.
