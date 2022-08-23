Missing painting of derelict Rock Hall found on eBay
An oil painting missing from a historic hall since the 1930s has been returned after it ended up on eBay.
The work of art, by Ernest Holden, is a depiction of Grade II listed Rock Hall in Farnworth, Bolton, once home to a family of paper manufacturers.
It was discovered for sale on Derian House Children's Hospice's eBay shop by campaigners fighting to save the now derelict building.
The charity said it was a mystery how it ended up in their possession.
It had been anonymously donated to one of its charity shops among other items.
The building has been empty since 2014 and awaits the result of a £4m funding bid to restore it to its former glory.
When campaigners fighting to save the hall spotted the artwork on the auction website, they contacted the charity to buy it.
But staff at Derian House gifted the painting to the Rock Hall team, saying they were happy for it to be placed where it belongs, inside the grand building.
Husband and wife team Jayne and Christopher Allman met with assistant shop manager, Tony Smalley, to collect the painting.
The couple plan to turn Rock Hall into a venue that can be used by the local community.
Andrew Upton-Ford, the head of retail and online sales at Derian House, said: "You really never know what treasures you might find in our shops.
"We were pleased to be able to return the painting to Jayne and Chris and wish them all the best in their mission to restore Rock Hall."
