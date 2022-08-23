Former Lancashire council boss among men charged in finance probe
A former leader of Lancashire Council Council is among four men charged in an investigation into allegations of financial irregularity.
In 2013 police began an investigation into a £5m tender awarded to One Connect Ltd, a joint venture between Lancashire County Council and BT.
Geoff Driver, who led the authority, has been charged alongside three former senior members of staff, police said.
The men are due to appear in court in October.
Lancashire Constabulary said they were charged as follows:
- Dr David McElhinney, 62 of Ormskirk Road, Knowsley, faces charges of misconduct in public office and procuring misconduct in public office
- Philip Halsall, 64 of Hesketh Road, Southport, faces charges of misconduct in public office and procuring misconduct in public office
- Gerald Fitzgerald, 60 of Dover Road, Birkdale, face charges of misconduct in public office and aiding and abetting misconduct in public office
- Geoff Driver, 77 of Hoylake Close, Preston, faces a charge of taking revenge under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act
Mr Driver stepped down in 2021 after two tenures as leader, between 2009-2013 and after 2017.
The force said four other men aged 62, 64, 66 and 68 were written to earlier this year and told they would face no further action.
All four men have been served with postal requisition orders and are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 12 October.
'Historical allegations'
Lancashire officers worked closely with Merseyside Police, Lancashire County Council and Liverpool City Council during the investigation.
A council spokeswoman said the authority was aware the men had been summonsed to court as part of an investigation into "historical alleged incidents of misconduct involving Lancashire County Council and other organisations".
She said the council had cooperated fully with police throughout the inquiry "which relates to allegations from many years ago".
