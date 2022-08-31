Sylvia Lancaster: Rose planted in memory of anti-hate campaigner
A rose bush has been planted in memory of an anti-hate campaigner in the park where her daughter was murdered because she was dressed as a goth.
Sophie Lancaster died 13 days after being beaten by two teenagers while trying to protect her boyfriend in Bacup's Stubbylee Park in August 2007.
Her mother Sylvia, who died in April, founded a charity in her name and campaigned against hate and prejudice.
A tree plated in memory of Sophie also grows in the park.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Rossendale mayor Anne Cheetham had presented the tribute to be planted in the park's rose garden.
Roses became symbolic for Sylvia Lancaster after the death of her daughter and in 2015, the year she became an OBE in recognition of her campaigning, poet Simon Armitage's work about the murder, Black Roses: The Killing of Sophie Lancaster, was screened.
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh played the role of Sylvia in the drama and became a patron of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.
Following Mrs Lancaster's death in April, the former Coronation Street star said it had "always astonished me that anybody can go through a loss like Sylvia endured... and turn that around into something that is positive and for the greater good".
"She has advised governments [and] police forces, she has spoken in schools, changed legislation... and more than that, she has sent out a really amazing, clear and loving message of celebrating difference," she added.