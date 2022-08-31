Blackpool Council could loan £1.7m for Winter Gardens' upgrade
Councillors are being asked to approve a £1.7m loan to help kickstart the £19m renovations of Blackpool's Winter Gardens over the next 10 years.
The loan, which would come from the council's £200m Business Loans Fund, aims to protect the historic building for future generations to enjoy.
Full financial details have not been made public, but the loan is expected to be repaid through increased takings.
The plans will be put before the shareholders committee on Monday.
In a report, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it states that continued investment was needed for the grade II-listed building.
The loan would allow the upgrade of lifts, toilets and fixtures and fittings which will help to secure the future of the business and to protect the building for future generations, the report noted.
It would also allow Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited to invest in projects which aim to "drive a return on investment to secure future business opportunities for the venue and the town".
A survey of the building by heritage experts Jubb & Jubb has identified that more than £19m of investment is needed over the next 10 years.
The long-term vision includes £4m of essential work to the Coronation Street façade, and a £5m redevelopment of the Horseshoe exhibition area and Pavilion Theatre.
Another £1m is required for the Church Street façade, and the council has set up a dedicated team to seek funding for all three projects.
This year also saw the opening of the £30m conference centre with its own entrance on Leopold Grove.
Planning approval was also granted in August for changes to the Cafe Mazzei and the Empress Grill, which both open out into the Floral Hall.
The art deco Cafe Mazzei will be transformed into a destination lounge bar with a disused serving area brought back into use, while the Empress Grill will be used more widely as a hot food venue.
