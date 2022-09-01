Blackpool's Sandcastle Waterpark to be run by Merlin Entertainments
Merlin Entertainments has been revealed as the new operator of Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool.
The theme park firm, which operates eight other attractions in the town, will manage the council-owned water park as part of a two-year deal.
Blackpool Council Leader Lynn Williams said the move would take Sandcastle "on to the next level".
She said the water park, which has just had its most profitable year, was one of the council's "big success stories."
It was "immensely popular" and had received "significant investment" for growth, she added.
Sandcastle, which has 18 slides and features, is the biggest indoor water park in the UK.
The attraction paid out a £900,000 dividend to the council for the 2021/2022 season, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments, said the company was "thrilled" to add the waterpark to its portfolio in the town, which includes Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds, the Sea Life Centre and the new £1m Peter Rabbit Explore and Play.
"It's a super attraction and it's going to be a great addition to the visitor attractions we already run here in Blackpool," she told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"With eight top attractions already in Blackpool, we're excited to put on our armbands and add a ninth to our guest offering.
"We firmly support Blackpool's ambition to be the UK's number one family seaside resort and this partnership is another step forward in delivering this vision," she added.
