Lancashire Tory candidate charged with electoral fraud
- Published
A candidate in May's local elections in Lancashire has been charged with electoral fraud.
Mohammed Afzal, 39, of Whalley Road, Accrington, has been charged with two counts of corrupt practice.
The Conservative had lost to Labour in Great Harwood's Netherton ward in the election for Hyndburn Borough Council.
Lancashire Police said the matters concerned his signature allegedly being fraudulently added to a nomination form.
He is due before Blackburn Magistrates Court on 22 September.
Mr Afzal, who was arrested in May, faces two counts of corrupt practice in causing or permitting an incorrect signature to be furnished to the returning officer, a police spokesman said.
Mr Afzal lost the election by 402 votes to Labour's Jodi Clements, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.