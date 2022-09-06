Staff strike at Burnley, Oldham and Manchester colleges over pay
Staff at three North West colleges have started a two-day strike, arguing that they are being "pushed into poverty".
The walkout by members of the University and College Union coincides with Burnley, Oldham and Manchester colleges' student induction weeks.
They say they have yet to receive meaningful pay offers to reflect the rising cost of living.
The BBC has sought comment from all three colleges.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "College staff are facing the worst cost of living crisis in living memory but college bosses are refusing to meaningfully raise pay.
"This is pushing staff into poverty. By taking strike action our members are saying enough is enough. The money is there to pay staff fairly and college leaders need to do so urgently to avoid further disruption."