Wrightington family complains of poor policing after caravan theft
- Published
The son of a man with terminal cancer whose caravan, which contained all his late wife's possessions, was stolen has said his father was "brutally let down" by police when he reported the theft.
Lesley Fairclough, 83, moved into the caravan to be near his family in Wrightington, West Lancashire.
His son Steve said Lancashire Police had suggested he buy the caravan back when it was spotted for sale online.
The force said it was "sorry" to hear the complaint and would review it.
Mr Fairclough broke down as he told BBC North West Tonight how treasured items belonging to his late wife, June, who he had been with for 53 years, were stolen in the theft of the £50,000 caravan last month.
"The slippers she wore; I kept them.
"They took them," he said.
Her favourite pillow was also in the caravan.
"I used to sleep on that pillow," he said.
Mr Fairclough said he was left without his cancer medication, adding: "Every pill. I was given a year's supply."
His son said when police were informed the family had found a video advertising the caravan for sale online a few days after the theft he was shocked at their advice.
Steve said a police officer suggested they go and buy it back.
"I said, 'hang on a minute so I'm going to put myself in danger to go and get a caravan back without a stab vest on'.
"How's this right? I couldn't believe that he said that."
He added: "We have been so brutally let down."
Lancashire Police said all lines of inquiry were followed but a senior detective would now carry out a review of the investigation.
Supt Gary Crowe said he was "disappointed and sorry" the family was aggrieved about its handling of the theft report.
"We have a commitment to transparency to look at our own work, review it and see if there were any opportunities we missed and if we did we will act on them," he said.