Preston Royal visit marks city's 20th anniversary
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Lancashire to mark 20 years since Preston became a city.
The former town was awarded city status as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie met volunteer groups, refugees and people who helped lead the Covid response across the region.
Their visit included a tour of Preston Market Hall, the city's Avenham and Miller Park and Lancaster Castle.
The couple also met Preston-born animator Nick Park, creator of Wallace and Gromit.
The pair posed on the bench made in honour of the cheese-loving TV duo, which was unveiled last year.
The Earl also met Preston's Covid Response Group and spoke to city councillor Ali Brown, who explained how the group used foodbanks to deliver essentials to people isolating.
"We spoke about how brilliant the voluntary and community sector were in Preston and the tremendous response," she said.
Local resident Katheryn Fisher said she had only popped out to do some shopping when she came face to face with Prince Edward.
She said: "It was really nice to see him, what a lovely surprise. He was lovely, very nice, and he shook my hand."