The North West services commemorating the Queen
- Published
Events and ceremonies have been planned around north-west England over the weekend and on the day of the Queen's funeral.
In Manchester a Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday, while members of the public are invited to watch a live stream of the state funeral on Monday.
Doors at Liverpool Cathedral will also be open for people with a civic service of remembrance held on Sunday.
Thanksgiving services will also be held at Blackburn and Chester Cathedrals.
The Westminster Abbey service will be one of the biggest single civic ceremonial events staged in Britain since World War Two.
A national two-minute silence will also be held as the service draws to a close just before midday.
Train and coach companies have put on extra services and amended timetables as people head to London to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Avanti West Coast said it had put on a total of 16,000 extra seats between Manchester and the capital.
National Express coaches said it would also increase capacity.
Lancashire
Blackburn Cathedral will host a service of thanksgiving on Sunday from 14:00 BST. The event will be live streamed here.
Bacup Cinema at St Johns will have a large screen showing the funeral, as will Vue cinemas in Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys and Lancaster.
Cheshire
Chester Cathedral - the Lord Lieutenant, the High Sheriff, Lord Mayor of Chester and Mayors attending a service of thanksgiving on Sunday at 15:00. The event will be live streamed here.
Neston Parish - services of Holy Communion with a particular focus on the Queen on Sunday at 08:00 and 10:45. Services of prayer and reflection will be held each evening except Sundays at 17:00.
Merseyside
Liverpool Cathedral - a civic service of remembrance will be held on Sunday at 15:00. Doors will open to the public from 14:00.
Warrington's Golden Square Shopping Centre will screen the funeral in the Old Market Square.
Wirral Floral Pavilion in New Brighton will have a live screening from 11am.
Chester Storyhouse will also show the ceremony.
Hindu Centre, Radha Krishna Temple - Members of Liverpool's Hindu community will hold a prayer and condolence meeting on Sunday from 13:00-14:00.
Greater Manchester
Manchester Cathedral - a requiem thanksgiving mass will be held on Sunday at 10:30 and a civic service will follow at 14:30. On Monday members of the public are invited to watch a live stream of the state funeral on large screens in the cathedral.
Large screens in Cathedral Gardens and Exchange Square will also stream coverage of the state funeral on Monday from 09:00.
Transport for Greater Manchester said many its of services will operate a Sunday timetable.
At Bolton and Bury parish churches services will be held from on Sunday from 18:30, while at Oldham Parish Church a memorial service will start at 18:00.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk