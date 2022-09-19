Queen's funeral: Crowds pay respects in Lancashire
- Published
Hundreds of people have packed venues including theatres, cinemas and pubs in Lancashire to watch the Queen's funeral.
Chorley Theatre and Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, Bacup cinema and Vue cinemas are among those showing the service at Westminster Abbey.
A service of thanksgiving was held at Blackburn Cathedral on Sunday.
The Blackpool Illuminations will be switched off later in tribute to the late monarch.
At Bacup Cinema, By BBC Radio Lancashire's Claire Ashmore
Up to 40 people are watching the big screen at the community cinema in Bacup based at the former St John the Evangelist Church.
Folk are clearly moved and it is calm and respectful as they watch the poignant final farewell to Her Majesty.
Some told me they wanted to come to what is now The Circle community hub as they wanted to share the historic occasion with others.