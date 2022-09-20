Girl, 15, charged after police officer attacked in Whalley
A girl has been charged after a police officer was attacked while breaking up a "large gathering of youths", a force has said.
Lancashire Police were called to a disturbance on Mitton Road in Whalley just before 22:30 BST on Friday.
A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.
She is due to appear at Blackburn Youth Court in October.
