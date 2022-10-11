Pregnancy loss mum-to-be told losing babies 'was just bad luck'
- Published
Two months ago, Sinead Lynch and her husband Dan welcomed their baby boy Ardal into the world - a joyous moment they feared they would never get to experience.
For over the last four years, the couple have endured the heartbreak of losing four babies.
Now they want to help those who are facing similar pain and let them know there is help available.
"To be finally told that we could carry a pregnancy to full term, that there was medical treatment that could help us. It was just life changing," said Sinead.
The 33-year-old, from Marple in Stockport, became pregnant in 2018 with a baby girl.
At the 20-week scan, however, the couple were devastated to learn that Pearl had died.
The following year, Sinead and Dan lost another baby after 12 weeks pregnancy.
"We were told it was just bad luck and to try again," Sinead told BBC North West Tonight.
This resulted in another loss at 20 weeks - a baby boy called Rian - in 2020.
"We then knew that something was wrong but everyone kept saying it was just bad luck, lightning strikes twice," she said.
"We felt no-one was taking us seriously."
It turned out that Sinead had a rare immune system disorder.
She was given steroids throughout her pregnancy with Ardal, who is now eight weeks old, to suppress it.
She was also monitored weekly by the team at the Rainbow Clinic in Manchester.
Tucked away on the fifth floor of St Mary's Hospital, the clinic is Europe's largest research centre into the causes of stillbirth.
It also treats pregnant women - like Sinead - who have had previous losses.
The facility is a collaboration between the charity Tommy's, the University of Manchester, and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.
Sinead said she felt incredibly lucky to get the treatment she received but, for her and others in the same situation, the emotional toll was still huge.
"Before [giving birth to Ardal], your whole life is on hold," she said.
"You just couldn't plan anything. Every time you were pregnant the language was always 'if' rather than 'when'."
Professor Alexander Heazell, who is the lead consultant at the Rainbow Clinic, said while he was delighted by the safe arrival of Ardal, he acknowledged there was much more work that needed to be done.
His team has secured funding to look at whether the way a pregnant women sleeps in the early stage of pregnancy has an impact.
"We need to conduct research into how we provide better care and save babies' lives," he said.
If you or someone you know has been affected by issues with pregnancy, these organisations may be able to help.
You can watch more on this story on BBC North West Tonight at 18:30 BST on Tuesday 11 October.