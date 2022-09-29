Lancashire's five most dangerous roads revealed
Average speed cameras set to be installed on Lancashire's most dangerous roads will be a "game changer", a councillor has said.
The local authority has identified five high-risk roads in the county.
Councillor Charlie Edwards said the roads feature tight corners and junctions and have a history of serious incidents.
Lancashire's deputy police and crime commissioner Andrew Pratt said speeding was a "policing priority".
"Evidence shows that speeding is a major factor in road deaths and serious collisions, with careless drivers putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk," he said.
Average speed cameras were first introduced on eight routes in the borough in 2017 and had proved to be "very successful" in helping reduce serious and fatal collisions, Lancashire Police said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the following five new locations will have the cameras installed:
- A581 between Rufford and Euxton
- A588 between Lancaster and Skippool
- A683 in Lancaster from junction 34 of the M6 to Kirkby Lonsdale
- A6 in Lancaster between the city centre and J33 of the M6 motorway
- A682 in Ribble Valley from Gisburn to the boundary with North Yorkshire at Long Preston
County councillor Aidy Riggott said cameras on the A581 were welcomed by residents who had been "longing" for them to improve safety.
Mr Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said the cameras would be a "game changer" in reducing the number and severity of incidents.
"These are routes which rely on drivers exercising good judgement, being mainly rural in nature, and with features such as tight corners and junctions, where the history of serious incidents over the years have generally been clustered," he said.
He added he would like to see "far more enforcement" on Lancashire's roads and more education of road users.
The £5m scheme will be funded from a £7.9m grant awarded to the authority by the Road Safety Foundation charity and the Department for Transport's Safer Roads Fund which targets the 50 most high-risk sections of A-roads in England.
