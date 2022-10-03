Lancashire sees sharp fall in people attending dentist
- Published
Lancashire has seen a sharp fall in the number of adults attending dentist appointments.
New figures have revealed only about one in three adults in the county have been seen by an NHS dentist in the past two years.
That is the maximum time anybody should go without having a check-up, according to health guidance.
It comes as the NHS struggles to recruit new dentists, after more than 2,000 retired last year.
A BBC investigation over the summer found out of 118 dental practices in Lancashire, none were taking on new patients.
House of Commons figures, released this week, show that 36.8% of over-18s in the county council area had a dental appointment on the NHS in the 24 months to June - down from the 63.2% who did so in the two years to the end of June 2019.
David Howarth, leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group, said he was contacted by one resident who was being forced to travel more than 35 miles to Liverpool.
'Fees not small'
He said: "To have to go that far is an absolute nonsense. It's a long way if you're in pain - as it is even if it's just for a check-up to discover that there is absolutely no treatment necessary.
"There does seem to be a discrepancy when new practices are opening to offer cosmetic dentistry, but you can't get basic treatment.
"And this is supposed to be the NHS, but fees are not small. If you go to see a doctor or to the hospital, you're not presented with a bill for £50 or more."
Nationally, the Liberal Democrats last month called on the government to set out an NHS winter rescue plan.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said the government had set out a plan including details of how it would enable more people to access NHS dental treatment.
"We have already started changing the dental contract to incentivise dentists to do more NHS work and take on more difficult cases," he said.
"And we are amending the law to make it easier for dentists not trained in England to work in the NHS."
