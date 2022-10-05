Heysham explosion: Man jailed for killing boy, 2, in gas blast
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, has been jailed.
Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
The subsequent explosion killed George Hinds, whose family lived next door.
Greenham, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, damaging a gas meter and theft of gas, was sentenced to 15 years in jail at Preston Crown Court.
The court heard the explosion, which happened at about 02:35 BST on 16 May 2021, destroyed the council-owned property where Greenham lived.
It left two neighbouring terraced houses severely damaged and a further 55 properties in the area were also affected.
Greenham had cut a gas pipe in his own house and planned to steal the pipework and the gas meter was also found to have been bypassed in order to steal gas, Lancashire Police said.
Detectives said he was intent on selling the cut pipes for scrap metal and had boasted to witnesses that he would make £400 to buy a car.
