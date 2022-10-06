Fans charged over alleged missiles at Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers game
Four football supporters have been charged with throwing missiles at other fans during a match, police have said.
Lancashire Police said it dealt with disorder in the away end of Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground during the club's defeat by Blackburn Rovers on 31 August.
It said there were allegations that fans, who were separated by a wooden fence, were throwing missiles.
Four fans were later arrested and have been charged.
The four men, aged between 21 and 33 and from Blackpool and Bispham, have been charged with throwing missiles and public order offences and are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 18 October.
PC Stacey Hardy said while there had been charges brought, police inquiries into what happened were "very much ongoing".
"We believe other fans were linked to this disorder and we are working with Blackpool to identify them," she said.
A club spokesman said it fully supported any action taken by police "to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of fans".
He added that the club "absolutely will not tolerate any violent behaviour from supporters".