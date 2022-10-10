Firm plans UK's first 3D printed homes scheme in Accrington
- Published
A scheme to build 46 eco-homes for homeless veterans and low-income families will be the UK's first 3D printed development, a firm has said.
Building for Humanity said its £6m Charter Street project in Accrington would be the first to be built using 3D concrete printing technology.
The firm said using the technology would lower costs and build times.
Its founder Scott Moon said the aim was to "ensure quality housing is accessible to everyone".
"The model is simple: to create a charitable housing institute that is driven by human fulfilment and wellbeing rather than profit," he said.
"Ultimately, this development is about so much more than housing.
"It is about people and giving them the opportunity to thrive."
Alongside the 3D printing, other building components, such as doors, windows, floors and roofs, will be prefabricated before being brought to site.
The firm has been testing the technology at Accrington and Rossendale College, which is to start offering courses in 3D concrete printing.
Councillor Kath Pratt, Hyndburn Council's housing, health and well-being lead, said the scheme, which will include flats, houses, a community centre and communal gardens, was "a fantastic project" which would help the most vulnerable.
She said the firm "works to help disadvantaged people access good quality housing with support and therefore support the council by accommodating homeless people and those at risk of rough sleeping".