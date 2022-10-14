Royal Preston Hospital takes over care home to free up beds
- Published
A hospital has said it will take over the running of a care home to free up extra ward beds.
The Royal Preston Hospital said it would start using Finney House for patients whose discharge was delayed.
The Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said the move will take pressure off A&E.
It was estimated about 100 patients on any given day across the trust no longer meet the criteria for hospital - but have nowhere else to go.
Faith Button, chief operating officer at the trust, said: "This will take a huge chunk out of those delays in discharging people from our acute wards, which means we can get some flow through A&E.
"Over winter, it's probably just going to mitigate additional winter demand, but also it's the right setting for the patient - they shouldn't be in an acute bed and it means we can flow the acutely unwell patients from A&E into an acute bed, because they're freed up."
She said it would also ease pressures on ambulance crews with A&E being full.
'Start of something'
The trust also estimated it would cost about half as much to care for a patient in a community bed - the likes of which will be available at Finney House - as it does to keep them in an acute bed in hospital.
"We've then got escalated costs if A&Es are full and overcrowded and we are holding ambulances," Ms Button explained.
"So this really does seem like a solution for us. We're trying to get more integration between health and social care and the integration of community services with health.
"I think this is just the start of something for us," she added.
The trust is currently recruiting 62 full-time equivalent staff in preparation for the opening of the first 32 community beds at Finney House in Deepdale, next month.
