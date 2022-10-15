Accrington Bypass: Woman dies after car lands on roof
A woman has died after two cars were involved in a crash, police have said.
The victim, in her 20s, was a passenger in a Toyota which was in a collision with a Mercedes on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass before 20:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.
The Toyota driver - a man in his 40s from Nelson - suffered minor injuries after the car landed on its roof.
A man in his 50s from Manchester was held on suspicion of drink-driving and causing injury by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
Both cars ended up on a grass verge.
The woman, from Nelson, was taken to hospital where she died, officers said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
