Highfield Priory School fire: Cause is suspicious, police say

Highfield Priory School fireLFARS
The cause of the fire is now the subject of an investigation

A fire at a school in Lancashire is being treated as suspicious, police said.

The blaze broke out at 19:25 BST on Saturday at Highfield Priory School on Fulwood Row in Fulwood, Preston.

Firefighters worked overnight to bring the fire under control, leaving the scene at 14:40 on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said: "At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."

The force added that no-one was in the building at the time and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed that it was open on Monday.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.