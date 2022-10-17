Highfield Priory School fire: Cause is suspicious, police say
- Published
A fire at a school in Lancashire is being treated as suspicious, police said.
The blaze broke out at 19:25 BST on Saturday at Highfield Priory School on Fulwood Row in Fulwood, Preston.
Firefighters worked overnight to bring the fire under control, leaving the scene at 14:40 on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said: "At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."
The force added that no-one was in the building at the time and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
A spokeswoman for the school confirmed that it was open on Monday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.