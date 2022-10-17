Driver dies in morning road crash on country lane in Halsall
A driver has died after crashing on a country lane in Lancashire.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in North Moor Lane, Halsall, just before 08.30 BST.
Lancashire Police have appealed for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage.
Sgt Phil Baxendale said: "We are now working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and what caused it."
