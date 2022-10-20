Blackpool's Bonny Street Market to close after 37 years
Stallholders at a market in Blackpool have said they are "very sad" it is closing after 37 years because the council has ended its lease.
Bonny Street Market will shut at the end of November to make way for the £300m development of Blackpool Central leisure complex.
Conservative Councillor Tony Williams blasted the Labour-run authority for not doing more to relocate the market.
But the council said it was "more than happy" to look at other locations.
The market, near the Promenade, traded seven days a week between April and November, and had been given a reprieve of one extra season.
'Nowhere to go'
Lynne Humphries, who has run the Baby Stall since Bonny Street Market opened in 1986, said: "We know Blackpool needs regeneration, but a lot of our customers are sad at the change.
"There is nowhere else for us to go."
Abdul Samae Hashemi, who has run the Burger Bar said: "It's very sad the market is closing. I have a family to support and I don't know what I will do next."
Mr Williams said tens of thousands of people visited the market each season, with rents contributing towards an annual income of around £120,000 for the council.
He said: "Closing the market means the potential loss of around 25 jobs at a time when unemployment is high in the town.
"The council's actions once again indicate their lack of empathy for the town's businesses."
A council spokeswoman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Unfortunately we have now reached the stage that the land will be required early next year to allow major site investigations to take place for the Blackpool Central development.
"In the past we have discussed other potential outdoor locations but they didn't meet the traders' requirements.
"We appreciate no site will be as central as their current location but we are more than happy to discuss ideas they may have."
The new leisure development will include an indoor theme park, an artisan food hall and boutique holiday apartments.
