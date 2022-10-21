Work to start on £40m entertainment complex in Preston
- Published
Building work is due to start on a new £40m leisure and entertainment development in Preston city centre.
The new complex, called Animate, will be located at the city's former indoor market area, in the Harris Quarter.
It includes an eight-screen cinema, bowling alley, street food hub, parking and a new public square.
Preparation work at the site will start next month after permission was granted by the council, before construction starts in early 2023.
Councillor Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, said the scheme is "central to our regeneration plans for the city and a catalyst for attracting further investment and development".
He said it is part of a strategy to "create and support long-term local jobs, training and investment, and to help bring about positive changes in the standard of living for our residents".
The scheme is being funded by the city council, with support from the government's Towns Fund and the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, and will be publicly owned.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk