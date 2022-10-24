Blackpool v Preston: Probe into alleged racist chants at derby
Police are investigating allegations of racist and homophobic chanting during a football derby at the weekend.
Blackpool beat Preston North End 4-2 in Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road.
Lancashire Police said it had been made aware of "possible" chants during the match and would be meeting with representatives from both clubs in the coming days.
The BBC has approached Blackpool and Preston North End football clubs for a response.
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the meeting with Blackpool would include reviewing CCTV.
"If anything of this nature comes to light a full investigation will be launched and we will seek to identify and locate those responsible," she said.
"Hate speech is not welcome in Lancashire and we take all reports of this nature very seriously.
"Anybody found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly and proportionately."
