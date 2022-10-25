Hate mail post office launches Pride UK 50p
One of the first 50p coins marking 50 years of Pride UK has been released into circulation at a post office run by a gay couple who received hate mail.
Postmasters Daniel Cooper and Nathan Jones from New Longton Post Office, near Preston, received hate mail after putting up a rainbow flag.
But the local community rallied in their hundreds to back them.
The first LGBTQ+ celebration coin is available to people across the UK via 2,000 branches.
The coin is the last design to enter general circulation featuring the portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It features a rainbow design with Pride in London's values of Protest, Visibility, Unity, and Equality on the 'tails' side of the coin.
Postmaster, at New Longton Post Office Daniel Cooper, said: "It is a privilege to be among the first postmasters to release this coin into circulation ensuring such an important piece of British history lives on in the pockets, purses, and cash tills of our communities.
"It is a special pleasure, for Nathan and I, to be issuing these in our own town where we know first-hand what the celebration of Pride UK means for the community."
Around five million coins celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride UK will enter circulation, and were made by The Royal Mint prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The first coins bearing the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation later this year.
