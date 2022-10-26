Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants.
Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients.
Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the behaviour of three members of staff.
It added that the video had been taken down and no residents had been directly involved.
"Whilst we cannot breach confidentiality, we would like to give assurances that appropriate and proportional action has been taken," a representative said.
The firm added that all staff members had been written to reminding them of their duty of care and the need for confidentiality and professionalism.
The video showed staff in the care home laughing and dancing, dressed in incontinence pants or carrying cushions with face masks on.
One clip also showed a staff member in a reclining chair alongside the Westlife song You Raise Me Up.
Apologising for what happened, Century Healthcare said it had informed the Care Quality Commision (CQC) about the incident and was due to meet with the local authority's safeguarding officer.
It added that it had "acted swiftly to prevent anything like this occurring again".
The CQC said it had been made aware of an incident at Gillibrand Hall and was liaising with the provider to ensure "all necessary actions are being taken to keep people safe".
"While CQC does not investigate individual incidents, we use all information received to inform our continued monitoring and inspection of services," it added.