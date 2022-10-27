Preston derelict church destroyed in fire
A derelict church in Preston has been destroyed in a large fire.
Eight fire engines were dispatched to St David's Church on Eldon Street in the city at around 06:00 BST.
Smoke could be seen for miles around throughout the morning as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.
People were advised to avoid the area and the road was closed in both directions between Inkerman Street and Lulworth Avenue.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews remain in attendance and we would advise the public to continue to avoid the area, due to multiple road closures in place."
