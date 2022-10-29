Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
- Published
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove.
The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
Alex's mum, Judy Coutinho, has urged others to share their organ donation wishes with their families so that more lives can be saved.
"It's an incredible gift", she said.
Mr Newlove, originally from Tarleton, Lancashire, had moved to the United States to pursue a career in accountancy and finance.
Ms Coutinho, 59, said her son was living "his dream life" in Chicago before taking ill in early 2020.
"There was no warning", she said.
"He died from a massive brain haemorrhage while he was home for Christmas. It happened like a bolt out of the blue for us."
She told BBC Radio Manchester that, even though she had not discussed organ donation with her son, "she instinctively knew" what he would want.
Ms Coutinho said: "I was right, because apparently he signed the organ donor register four times.
"I just felt that he would not want his organs not to help other people. What's the point of them not helping other people, it wasn't going to bring Alex back to us.
"So I just felt it was the right thing to do."
In the years since, the bereaved mum has been in contact with some of the families of those who he helped save.
She said: "I'm in contact with a mum who's daughter was helped. I know how she's doing, she's just got amazing GCSE results, it's been lovely to see her in a prom dress and things like that.
"It's heartwarming and it just reinforces that it was the right thing to do.
"I've also had a couple of letters from the mum of a little boy who received part of Alex's liver. Just to hear how well he's doing is really comforting."
Judy is now supporting an NHS campaign which is urging people to talk to family and "leave them certain" about organ donation.
It highlights the impact not knowing has on the families who are left behind.
"It's an incredible gift and legacy to leave if the unthinkable happens," Ms Coutinho said.
"I never dreamt I'd be in that position, I never dreamt that day would come. It does help if you are aware that is what your your loved one would want and I think it's an important conversation to have."
It follows a change in the law in England, which means that all adults are seen as willing to donate their organs, unless they opt out or are in one of the excluded groups.
However, many do not realise that families will still be approached before any donation goes ahead.
The NHS said its research showed while 80% of people are willing to donate their organs, only 39% say they have shared their decision.
