Body found after fire at derelict Preston church
- Published
A body has been found at the scene of a fire at a former church, police have said.
It was discovered by emergency services searching the derelict St David's Church site on Eldon Street, Preston, following a blaze on Thursday.
Lancashire Police has launched an investigation to identify the person and the cause of the fire.
They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Officers said their inquiries were "at an early stage and may take some considerable time".
A post-mortem examination of the victim is due to take place later, the force added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.