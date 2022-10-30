Man dies after crash with van near Padiham
A man in his 70s has died following a car crash near a motorway in Lancashire.
He was driving a VW Passat that collided with a Mercedes van on the A6068 near the M65 at about 19:40 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
The van driver was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are appealing for any details about the crash near Padiham.
