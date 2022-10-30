Man dies after crash with van near Padiham

A6068Google
The crash happened on the A6068 on Saturday night

A man in his 70s has died following a car crash near a motorway in Lancashire.

He was driving a VW Passat that collided with a Mercedes van on the A6068 near the M65 at about 19:40 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

The van driver was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any details about the crash near Padiham.

