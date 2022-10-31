Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
- Published
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours.
Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital.
The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now faces chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Laura has raised money for brain cancer charities and also decided to tick off a bucket list of ambitions.
She has met Michelle Obama, commanded a Royal Navy warship and enjoyed a visit to the pub with comedian Peter Kay.
In 2021 the Bolton comic played his first gigs in four years to raise money for Laura's treatment.
Laura, of Barrowford in Lancashire, has also travelled to Germany for immunotherapy.
She was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018, following a routine eye test but has defied her initial prognosis.
She told BBC Breakfast it hits her hard when other people with the disease die and called for more funding for treatments.
"It makes me question about why am I still here. What so special about me?" she said.
"This is the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, why is there not more funding?
"I get angry that treatment has not changed for decades.
"I get angry that my life was normal and then it wasn't really, really quickly and that it is not just me that it happens to."
Her mother Nicola said: "We now go with the radiotherapy and chemotherapy or wait for it to kill her."
Laura described dealing with good days and bad days.
She said: "We have kind of learned to work with that, and accept that that is our life now."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk