Bacup FC: Veteran football manager marks 25 years at club
- Published
A football manager who agreed to take charge of a non-league club after being approached in a pub is celebrating 25 years at the helm.
Brent Peters was enjoying drinks with friends when Bacup Borough FC's chairman Frank Manning asked if he would take over the struggling club.
Little did he know he would still be mowing the pitch and emptying the bins more than two decades later.
"I said I'd stay until the end of the season, but I'm still here," he said.
The 65-year-old first joined the Rossendale outfit from Doncaster Rovers in 1997 when, in his own words, the club was "in a complete mess both on and off the pitch".
"The facilities were in an absolute disarray, everything about the place, there were endless problems," he said.
"They had just lost a game 10-0 against Tetley Walker, they were going nowhere. There was no direction, no money, no ambition."
Within two months Mr Peters made sweeping changes and took the team from rock bottom to mid-table.
"My first thing was to get better facilities for the players, get sponsors in and I invested in a sports bar," he said.
"I'd done what I'd set out to do but when I told the chairman I was leaving he said 'well that's the end of the club then'.
"He told me nobody was interested in the Bacup Borough anymore," Mr Peters explained.
"They couldn't afford to pay off creditors, they couldn't afford to pay the upfront fees for the following season competitions.
"I couldn't walk away," he said. "I wasn't going to let it go by the wayside like a lot of clubs had," he said.
"I did it because I didn't want us to lose another football club and I did it for Frank, it was his life."
Mt Peters, who had recently sold a furniture and storage business, decided to invest his own money and pay for the club's entrance fees for the following season's competitions.
"The more I got involved, the more I cared about the club's future," he said.
Within weeks Mr Peters had taken on a second job to help keep the club afloat and gained an HGV license so he could work at the club during the day and drive a lorry overnight.
"All the money from my other job went into Bacup for two years," he said.
"I'd work overnight then come off shift and go straight to Bacup. I was very lucky I had a supportive wife who was also working.
"And I just love football, I'm a football man. I've been blessed to always be around football. It was basically going to go by the way side like a lot of clubs had and I couldn't watch that happen."
Mr Peters said he still draws inspiration from a period working as a ball boy at another local club, Rossendale United, when his father Kenneth was director.
"That club has gone now," he said. "There's houses on it now and it breaks my heart. I was determined Bacup Borough wouldn't go the same way."
Mr Peters dedication to the club saw him take on every role from preparing the grass for games, to cleaning the drains and negotiating contracts.
In 2010 Mr Peters finally managed to secure a 75-year lease on the ground, something he had been fighting for since he joined in 1997.
"You need continuity, you need longevity," he said. "If I'd sat back this old established club would have gone.
"As long as I am fit and healthy I will go on working and keeping going," he said.
"My biggest achievement over the last 25 years is being able to wake up each day and know I've worked my socks off and I've kept this 150 year old club going."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk