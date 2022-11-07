Tyres worth £7k stolen from Morecambe Stagecoach bus depot
Tyres worth £7,000 have been stolen from a bus depot in Morecambe.
Three men took the tyres from the Stagecoach depot on the White Lund Industrial Estate between 18:50 and 19:40 GMT on 1 November.
The men drove into the depot twice, in a van, taking 18 new Bridgestone tyres from a shipping container, Lancashire Police said.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered the tyres for sale or any witnesses to the theft.
