Morecambe v Bolton: Police drop racist abuse investigation
A police investigation into an allegation of racist abuse during a League One match has been dropped.
Lancashire Police said no further action would be taken against a 61-year-old man who was arrested at Morecambe's match against Bolton Wanderers last season.
The game was suspended for 10 minutes at the Mazuma Stadium in February.
Morecambe said they were committed to an "inclusive, respectful and safe matchday environment".
Officers had been investigating alleged racial slurs being directed at the Bolton bench.
Five Bolton fans were also detained at the same match on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly, with one man later charged with pitch encroachment.
'Challenging situations'
Some other suspects were given fixed-penalty notices, police said.
The arrests were made after a number of fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate Bolton's equaliser.
Morecambe called on all clubs and the authorities to "work together when faced with challenging situations such as this one", as it was "only by cooperating and communicating in a collaborative manner that we can make the game we all love better".
In a statement it added: "As attendances at the Mazuma Stadium continue to grow, we remain committed to our belief that the matchday environment shall be one that is entirely inclusive, respectful and safe, so that everyone can enjoy it."
