Aya Hachem murder trial: Jury discharged
- Published
The jury in the trial of two people accused of murdering a student who was walking to a supermarket in Lancashire has been discharged.
Aya Hachem, 19, was the unintended victim of the shooting in Blackburn in 2020.
Suhayl Suleman and Louis Otway were on trial for her murder and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.
The judge discharged the jury at Preston Crown Court, with the case listed for a re-trial.
Mr Suleman, from Shear Brow in Blackburn and Mr Otway, of Clitheroe Road in Manchester, have pleaded not guilty.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.