Work to start on Burnley's £6.1m walking route to Turf Moor
- Published
Work on a £6.1m scheme to "brighten up" a walking route between a town centre and a football ground will begin in January, a councillor has said.
Burnley's Town 2 Turf will connect a new university campus at the Weaver's Triangle, a new town centre shopping complex and the Turf Moor stadium.
Councillor Mark Townsend said it would make the walk "safer for pedestrians".
The work has been funded by the town's successful Levelling Up Fund bid and other sources.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the route will connect the new University of Central Lancashire campus in the Weaver's Triangle to Burnley FC's ground via a new shopping and leisure complex in the town centre.
The work will see a roundabout replaced by pedestrian crossings, renovation of the Yorkshire Street aqueduct, the subway under Centenary Way being landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station and improved paving, seating and lighting installed along the route.
Mr Townsend said the scheme would make "it easier and safer for pedestrians to get from the town centre to Turf Moor, as well as improving parts of the surrounding area".
The work, which is being carried out by Burnley Council in partnership with the football club and Lancashire County Council, is due to be completed by summer 2024.