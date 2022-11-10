Ukraine war: Briton killed in conflict was fantastic, friend says
- Published
A British man killed while fighting in Ukraine was a "courageous" soldier "who stood for what's right", his friend has said.
Former paratrooper Simon Lingard from Great Harwood, Lancashire died when his unit was attacked on Monday.
Speaking at a candle-lit vigil for his friend, Mickii Edwards described him as "a top guy" and a "fantastic solider" who "gave everything".
He said Mr Lingard was admired by the Ukrainians he had fought alongside.
Mr Edwards told BBC Radio Lancashire: "The Ukrainian lads were basically in tears because they loved him that much. He was a leader."
He added: "He was heroic, he was courageous, there is not a lot of people that would give everything for the cause.
"He stood for what's right and he did everything and obviously paid the ultimate penalty."
Mr Edwards said he and Mr Lingard first decided they wanted to help Ukrainian people after watching the news of the Russian invasion unfold in February.
The pair arranged for two lorry loads of clothing, food and medical supplies to be sent over and Mr Edwards said his friend later told him,"I can't watch this anymore".
"He went the same weekend and joined the legion," he said.
Mr Edwards explained how Mr Lingard had suffered mental health problems after leaving the forces, and was also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Civilian life wasn't for him and so when he had this opportunity he jumped on it," he said.
"He was training other soldiers because he was a fantastic soldier."
Mr Edwards said he kept in regular touch with his friend and last spoke to him a week ago when he told him his unit had moved to the front line and was fighting in open fields and being bombed with only trees for shelter.
"He knew the risks, he wanted to do it and wanted to to try to make that difference. That guy gave everything," he said.
A fundraising page set up by Mr Lingard's family to cover the cost of his funeral, with the remainder put in trust for his two children, has so far raised more than £23,000.
His former partner Stacey Longworth told the BBC that telling her two sons their father had died had been "the most difficult thing I've ever had to do".
"We want people to remember him as a hero," she added.
