Whitworth death: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in the street.

The man's body was discovered on Tong Lane in Whitworth, Rossendale, at about 07:20 GMT, Lancashire Police said.

A man, 61, from Whitworth and a 48-year-old man from Blackburn are being questioned in custody.

Det Insp Mark Saunders said he was keeping an "open mind" about the man's sudden death and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He urged anyone with CCTV in the area to contact police.

