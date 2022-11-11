Preston murder: Teenager stabbed victim in case of mistaken identity
- Published
A teenager has admitted murdering a man in a case of mistaken identity.
Hiwa Ali-Khani died from stab wounds after being found on Raikes Road in Preston on the evening of 8 July.
The 27-year-old had been waiting in a car when he was approached by the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and stabbed in the leg and chest, said Lancashire Police.
At Preston Crown Court the teenager pleaded guilty to murder. He will be sentenced on 29 November.
He had earlier admitted possession of a bladed article, police said.
The 17-year-old had been intending to target another man, who was also sitting in a car on Raikes Road, the force added.
During a confrontation Mr Ali-Khani was stabbed in the leg and chest and collapsed on the street.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.
The teenager was charged with murder three days later.
Three other teenagers, all from Preston, remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.