Blackpool crash: Pedestrian dies after motorcycle collision
- Published
A 67-year-old man who was hit by a motorcyclist possibly racing a BMW driver has died, police have said.
The victim was walking when he was struck in St Walburgas Road, Blackpool just before 18:00 GMT on Friday.
The 25-year-old motorcyclist, who suffered injured ribs and shoulders, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police say they want to "establish whether the motorcyclist and BMW car were racing before the collision".
Lancashire Constabulary appealed for the car driver, who fled the scene, to contact them.
Sgt Martin Wilcock said: "These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the man and his family at this time.
"We are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage."