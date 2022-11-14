Larbreck car crash: Woman killed and four others hurt
A driver has been killed and four other people have been hurt in a car crash.
The 66-year-old woman from Heysham died when her Dacia Sandero collided with a Toyota on Garstang Road in Larbreck on Sunday evening, Lancashire Police said.
The force said three passengers, a woman aged 38 and two girls, aged five and eight, from Seaham, County Durham, were all taken to hospital.
A representative said the 61-year-old woman from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, driving the Toyota was also hurt.
Sgt Daniel Gunn said the force wanted to hear from witnesses to the crash, which happened at about at about 20:00 GMT.
"If you saw what happened, or have dashboard mounted camera footage which could help us, please come forward," he said.
