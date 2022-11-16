Work to improve Quarry Hill Nature Reserve set to begin
A project that aims to transform a nature reserve on the site of a former quarry is due to start within weeks.
The plans for Quarry Hill Nature Reserve in Nelson aim to make the area more welcoming and attractive.
It includes improvements to steps and pathways, handrails will be installed where needed, and signage and seating added around the site.
Lancashire County Councillor Shaun Turner said he hoped the improvements would attract new visitors to the site.
"The consultation process has given us some great practical ideas for improving the space whilst also ensuring that we minimise any negative environmental impacts and keep the space as natural as possible," he said.
Lancashire County Council has teamed up with community interest company Proffitts - Investing in Communities for the project.
'Improve visitor experience'
The plans also include upgrading path surfaces and resurfacing the car park, cutting back overhanging vegetation to improve viewpoints, and tackling dead, diseased and damaged trees.
Tree edges will be cleared from pathways, non-native species removed in the woodland, and more wildflowers planted.
Maureen Roberts, who lives nearby and has been involved with making improvements to the site since 2003, said the changes would "improve the visitor experience for everyone".
"Many local residents love spending time here, and I'd encourage anyone who loves walking, exploring, and getting close to nature to visit," she said.
The site will remain open for the duration of the work, which is due to start on 28 November.
However, warning barriers will be installed around the working areas to advise visitors where the contractors are carrying out works that day.
It is hoped the work will be completed by March 2023.
