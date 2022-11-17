People asking Burnley church for help to pay fuel bills, says vicar
A church in Lancashire has seen a "phenomenal" rise in the number of people asking for help due to the cost of living crisis, its vicar has said.
Father Alex Frost of St Matthew's Church in Burnley said people have been coming to the church to keep warm with some asking for help with fuel bills.
"The last six months the need has just gone through the roof," he said.
"We see people now who are asking us if we can help them pay their gas bill.
"It's a huge burden for us as a church to say we're not in a privileged position to do that."
He added: "We are seeing more and more people reaching out not just for food, but people who are crying out for warmth, who are crying out for a hot meal."
Amongst them was local mum Keelie Topping who cares for her husband and autistic son. She said the family was struggling with increasing prices but no extra income.
"I have my money coming in but then it's gone. It's going straight back out," she said.
"I'm getting to the stage when I'm shopping, I only have a certain amount with me so I'm panicking when I get to the till thinking, have I got enough to pay for this shop?"
