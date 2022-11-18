Trapped seal pup rescued by firefighters
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a baby seal which had become trapped between boulders by a seaside town.
The "adorable little tyke" got stuck during high tide at Fairway in Fleetwood, Lancashire, the crew said.
The pup was not hurt and "happily swam to sea after being released", they added.
One fire engine attended on Thursday afternoon and released the animal using using what firefighters described as "large animal rescue equipment".
