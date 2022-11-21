Blackburn Go Ape tree top adventure plans approved
A new Go Ape tree top adventure park will be built in Lancashire after plans were approved.
The attraction, which features high ropes and bridges, will go up at Witton Country Park in Blackburn.
The £200,000 project will create 21 jobs at the 480-acre green belt open space in Preston New Road.
It is set to open by Easter after Blackburn with Darwen Council planning committee gave it the green light, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans were approved unanimously after Darwen East Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Browne was given a guarantee that no trees would be chopped down.
Darwen West councillor David Smith said it was "an absolutely excellent proposal" while Ewood councillor Jim Casey called it "fantastic".
The plans were described as a "major potential tourist attraction" by council leader Phil Riley and Conservative opposition group leader John Slater, when the proposals were submitted back in September.