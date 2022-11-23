Lancashire's oldest woman says getting to 108 is quite easy
A great-great grandmother who has become a county's oldest woman has said it was "quite easy getting to 108".
Lancashire's Martha Jean Garstang said she will celebrate her birthday over a glass of Scotch later with five generations of her family.
Her daughter Christine said her mum, who grew up in Preston, still enjoys dancing with her when she likes a song and her "favourite is the Charleston".
"She corrects me if my feet aren't positioned exactly right," she added.
Mrs Garstang, who was known to friends and family as Jean, has lived through two world wars, five monarchs, more than 20 prime ministers and both the 1918 Spanish influenza and the Covid-19 pandemics.
'Very feisty'
She was born in 1914, four months after the outbreak of World War One, and lost her father Sgt Edward Flannagan two years later, when he was killed in action aged 30.
During World War Two, she worked in a munitions factory, stencilling the numbers on bombs, and after the conflict ended, she moved to Preston's Tulketh Mill, where she made all her children's clothes.
She met her husband Jack through their shared love of ballroom dancing and after he died aged 59, she took up sequence dancing once again.
Her daughter said her "health is very good" and she was "very feisty", adding that her mother "loves dancing, music [and] family and is especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren".
Mrs Garstang, who who now lives at Arrowsmith Lodge care home in the city of her birth, has four children - Jean, Christine, Jack and Pam - 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Wishing her "a wonderful day", county councillor Graham Gooch said it was Mrs Garstang was "now the oldest woman in Lancashire".