Three-year-old girl killed in M6 crash was so loving, family say
- Published
A three-year-old girl who was killed when two cars crashed on a motorway was a "clever little girl who was very funny", her family has said.
Faye Dawson, of Wallasey, Merseyside, died on Saturday after the car she was travelling in collided with a Porsche on the M6 near Leyland in Lancashire.
The driver of the Porsche - a 79-year-old man - also died at the scene.
Paying tribute, her family said: "We can't see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives.
"Everyone says how precious their daughter/granddaughter is but you were an exception, you were such a clever little girl who was very funny and had us all laughing all the time.
"You were so loving and caring and above all very loved by everyone who met you.
"You're now at rest with your great nanny, great grandad and Uncle Jimmy."
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 of the M6 at 17:50 BST.
Faye was in a Vauxhall Mervia with her mother and a man, who both suffered serious injuries, while the 79-year-old man was driving a Porsche Boxster.
Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances.
"This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific."
The motorway was shut for several hours while repairs were made to the southbound carriage between junctions 29 and 28.
Police appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
