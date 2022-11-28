Cost of Living: Chorley church offers haircuts and hot meals
Dozens of volunteers are dishing out everything from free haircuts to hot meals in a church project to help with the surging cost of living.
St Laurence's Church in Chorley, Lancashire, has thrown open its doors as "demand has gone through the roof".
Father Neil Kelley said attendances at the church's weekly evening meals had quadrupled in the last year, with numbers expected to grow further.
He said young families were now attending alongside homeless people.
Father Kelley told BBC Radio Lancashire the interest in the church's support - which includes debt advice and food parcels - had soared, and about 90 volunteers were now helping.
"We are now giving out the same number a day as we were giving out a week last year," he said.
A typical Monday evening a year ago would see about 18 meals served rising to roughly 70, currently.
The church said people were bringing children along "indicating young families are struggling now".
"Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic there were so many needs that need to be met and we are trying out best to meet those needs," the rector said.
"There are very few of us who aren't watching the pennies at the moment. If you are on very little income there are lots of things that can slide.
"You might not feed yourself as much as you'd like and other things like getting a haircut."
The church can also help people unable to buy clothes for a job interview thanks to donations, as well as hot meals, friendship and warmth.
"It is a case of everyone chipping in so we can offer as much as we can to those who are struggling at the moment," Father Kelley said.
He said every day the church was a "great mix of those in need and those who can give something to help those needs and lots of people want to volunteer".
The rector said not all the volunteers are church members but "they want to do their bit to help the community which is really fantastic".
The support is for everyone regardless of faith, he said, adding: "The church isn't a private members club. It is there to support everyone."